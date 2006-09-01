Customers First Local Hero: PetCalls

After years of watching my parents struggle to get our giant beige Abyssinian cat into an equally giant carrier to bring him miles away, yowling like an injured 2-year-old child, to the vet, I only wish this lady was in our area. Pets are often too sick for a ride in the car or truck, and then there’s the whole Noah’s Ark in the waiting room problem. One veterinarian in Dallas decided that bringing her vet office to the pets would be easier for everyone. Dr. Becky Jones still insists that serious procedures be done in a different clinic, but she can easily do teeth cleanings, x-rays, and vaccinations, in her sterile, well-equipped, and climate-controlled RV.