Customers First Local Hero: PartyBuddys

Forget hailing a cab. Forget the long line outside the exclusive club. Forget that you’re not a celebrity…at least, just for one night. For between $350 and $1,200, the PartyBuddys crew will make sure you feel like a Page Six regular while you hit New York’s hotspots. Limos, bodyguards, personal assistants, VIP tables, personal shoppers, and even pseudo-paparazzi are at your service. Some hire PartyBuddys to play Vince from Entourage for a night, others just like going to the head of the line. Screaming fans not included. Yet.