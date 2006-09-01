Customers First Local Hero: MetroNaps

There comes a point when all the caffeine in the world can’t do the trick. MetroNaps, a pay-per-snooze endeavor years in the making. For $14, tired workers can snuggle into sleek adjustable pods, put on noise-blocking Bose headphones or listen to calming music for ergonomic 20-minute power naps. Gentle vibrations and lights start when the time’s up. Afterwards, grab a citrus-smelling towel, spray on some facial mist, and the boss will never know you were napping.