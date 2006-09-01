Customers First Local Hero: Flight 001

The golden age of flying gets the retro chic treatment and makes us feel like jet-setters, even in this age of preflight body scans. Clever packaging and cool travel ideas, like a mini spice set for foodies, line the curved shelves in these 1960s-style shops named after Pan Am’s bygone globe-trekking flight (and pronounced “Flight One”). Carry-ons like fisheye cameras, floral passport covers, and hipster-approved luggage look first class but sell for economy prices.