Customers First Local Hero: Brew & Grow

Brew & Grow
It’s fitting that the Midwest would turn out a well-respected Lowe’s-type place that sells all the tools you need to make your own specialty microbrews. No moonshine makers here. This is serious brew-technique. The knowledgeable staff will help with the hefeweizen starter. And for those of you into hydroponics, the stores offer classes on indoor growing.
824 N. Besly Court
Chicago, Illinois 60622
773-395-1500
3224 S. Alpine Road
Rockford, Illinois 61109
815-874-5700
2379 Bode Road
Schaumburg, Illinois 60194
847-885-8282
285 Janacek Road
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
262-789-0555