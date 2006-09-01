Customers First Local Hero: Babeland

Babeland
Immortalized on the show Sex and the City for bringing some spring into Charlotte’s notoriously prim step, this retailer specializing in, ahem, bedroom accessories, sheds taboos. Babeland reclaims adult territory from the seedy stores that dominated it for too long. This women-run company supplies its diverse customers with products that are as safe as they are pleasurable. The stores also host seminars so neophyte and experienced alike can learn new techniques. Not everyone out there is so free and open about the subject, though, which is why anything bought from their website or at the stores comes still comes in plain brown wrapping.
7007 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles, California 90038
323-634-9480
707 E Pike Street
Seattle, Washington 98122
206-328-2914
94 Rivington Street
New York, New York 10002
212-375-1701
43 Mercer Street
New York, New York 10013
212-966-2120