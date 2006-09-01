Customers First Local Hero: Archie McPhee

Kitschy, ironic tchotchkes take center stage at Archie McPhee, your one-stop shop for plastic lunch lady figurines, Devil Duckie erasers, and the infamous miniature “Cubes” office set. Its catalog and website have enough goofy toys to make you laugh so hard you spill coffee on the keyboard. The store, naturally, is a colorful wack-factory. Oodles of smartass party favors share real estate with a giant talking Tiki god, snow globes from the world over, and a glow room. What’s a party without a giant fake cake or dozens of pink flamingos–both available for rent? The store’s friendly punk staff has turned this little store in Ballard into an offbeat tourist destination, drawing people with a hankering for wind-up lederhosen and corn dog air fresheners.