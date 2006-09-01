Customers First Local Hero: Angelika Film Center

And New Yorkers thought they had the only one. The Angelika is an institution, with its chandelier, high ceilings, European-style cafe, retro French movie posters, and arty films that take ages to see the light of DVD day. In the lobby, you feel like you’re at a bistro in the Village, far from the cattle drive at the local Cineplex. The Angelika is intimate and the food here is reasonably priced and highly edible, i.e. something an adult would actually eat outside a theater. The sense that everyone here is part of something cool and cultural separates the Angelika from the crowded movie theater landscape. In New York, the subway rumbles intermittently under the floor during movies so you always know where you are. The Texas theaters have the same design feel, but the $6 matinees mean you couldn’t possibly be in Manhattan.