Customers First Local Hero: Amoeba Music

Probably the largest independent record store in the country, with huge collections of vinyl and CDs, both new and used. Their Hollywood store is 28,000 square feet. Regular, live performances in its stores, including an annual show showcasing employees’ talents. It installed custom listening stations where customers can listen to about 120,000 tracks before they buy the album. Prints out a “Music we like” booklet of employees favorite albums — who are the all-knowing music-store clerks, but not the arrogant kind like Jack Black in High Fidelity. We’re always impressed by the knowledge and responsiveness of the people who work there. That’s rare in the kind of places where the cool kids shop and hang out. Staff is encouraged to point out new music that will fit customers’ tastes, too, so you’ll never feel hopelessly old there if you’re not a cool kid.