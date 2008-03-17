Marketing to a Captive Audience

I have written about advertising on the New York City subway before, but a series of ads I saw this weekend deserved some attention. Half of the train car I was in was blanketed with material promoting Cottonelle toilet paper. Here is the copy from the posters, “too much bran?” And, “we shine where the sun don’t.”

Besides the cute images of a pouncing puppy and the silly use of lower case letters throughout, what is with this ridiculous approach? Putting bathroom related material on a train? As a life long New Yorker who endures a one hour commute, I have had moments in the past where the need to go to the bathroom hit me halfway through a train ride and relief was 30 minutes away. Such an uncomfortable situation shouldn’t be implied by advertisements on a train.

Whomever Kimberly-Clark hired to advertise this brand should rethink its strategies. What other ill-placed advertising have you seen?