Long Tails and Nine Inch Nails

The music industry has been bleeding out for nearly a decade now, and last week Trent Reznor drove yet another nail into its coffin.

The frontman for Nine Inch Nails, Reznor cut his teeth forging goth-metal and industrial techno over twenty years, selling tens of millions of records to angsty teens bored with grunge. Now, at age 42, Reznor is joining the ranks of artists moving away from the major labels and helping to rewire the music industry for the digital age; and unlike armchair industry critics, he’s experimenting in real time, with very real models.

On March 2, Nine Inch Nails released “Ghosts I-IV,” a 36-track instrumental collection available directly from the band’s Web site. The complete album can be downloaded for as little as $5, and every bit of that revenue belongs to the band. Oh, and there is revenue: at least three quarters of a million dollars in the first two days, and that’s not even counting the $5 downloads. Reznor has engineered an alternative way to give fans what they want. In return, they are paying for it. Music execs, take notice.

Reznor’s pricing structure offers fans choice, maximizing potential revenue across the varying strata of fandom. It’s also inclusive, providing offerings for the die-hard groupie down to the experimental listener not yet ready to shell out hard cash. Nine tracks are available via download free of charge, and the complete 36-track album, including a bevy of digital perks like wallpapers and cover art, costs only $5. Ten dollars gets fans a download as well as a physical copy of the two-CD set. For $75, additional DVD and Blu-ray discs with multi-track and high definition stereo are included. But the instant success was a limited edition package, including vinyl records, Reznor’s autograph and other paraphernalia, for $300. The 2,500 copies quickly sold out.

The hard download numbers behind the release are not yet available, but the impact is already apparent. It doesn’t take a record company executive to figure out that $300 multiplied 2,500 times grossed the band $750,000 in two days. Even if the band spent, say, $35 per package in manufacturing costs, Reznor and company walked away with well more than a half-million dollars. Moreover, the band makes more money selling fewer albums than in the traditional model. Artists’ royalties through a major label generally add up to ten percent of the sale of a $15.99 CD. At $1.60 per album in royalties, NIN would have to sell over 3 times as many albums to make the same bank.

Releasing an album directly to fans is neither new nor groundbreaking. Small-time acts have been producing their own records for years, and last year British alt-rock staple Radiohead released its “In Rainbows” album directly to the public via the Web, asking fans to pay whatever they wished. Frontman Thom Yorke said this model netted the band more digital revenue than all their previous releases combined, though the band has refused to release the numbers behind this experiment.