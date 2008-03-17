Work/Life: Stealing vs Spruiking

We’ve been talking about rigid rules and policies and when it’s prudent to nuke ’em with a sprinkle of water and a paper towel.

A related example is what I call copyright overprotection : when protecting one’s own turf protects you from attracting people and their purses into your lair. Rather like having a pit bull at the front gate and wondering why you don’t get any fan mail.

I blogged about a friend’s play on my personal blog and said:

I was lucky to get this shot – a minder came up and told me not to take pictures.

Even the Guggenheim now realizes that to get butts back on seats you gotta let

people bottle memories with their Nikon Coolpixes!

Yes, I had taken a rather blurry shot of the stage plus a small clip to illustrate my review. I received this comment: