Their Specialty? Teamwork

What are the ingredients of a great restaurant? Superb cuisine, a special ambience, a chef with presence. Radius, which opened in December 1998, has those ingredients in abundance. Its modern French fare has won raves from food critics. Its location, in a bank building in Boston’s Financial District, is quite distinctive. And its co-owner and chef, Michael Schlow, 35, keeps a high profile in Boston and New York City.

But Radius’s recipe for success includes a fourth ingredient: a real commitment to teamwork. “We chose the name partly because of the architecture of the space,” explains Christopher Myers, 41, co-owner and wine director. Adds Schlow, “This restaurant is about creating something bigger than any of us could accomplish alone.”

Radius wants to rank among the top 25 restaurants in the country. And it follows 10 commandments to achieve that goal. “Achieving greatness is hard enough,” says the 10th. “Sustaining greatness is the mark of true excellence.”

Greatness at Radius starts with great teamwork, and great teamwork starts in the kitchen. The Radius kitchen is made up of stations: the meat station, the fish station, the garde-manger station, the pastry station. Two people work at each station, and they have full responsibility for their part of the meal. In other words, the team at the meat station not only cooks the meat but also butchers it and seasons it — a sharp departure from the standard procedure at most restaurants.

So is the setup of the “career ladder” inside the kitchen. At most places, cooks start out as garde-mangers and work their way up to preparing meat and fish. At Radius, cooks work at one station for six weeks and then rotate to another. “We asked, How can we make the Radius experience fun, exciting, and educational?” says Schlow.

Radius has also developed a series of meetings in which both the spirit and the practice of teamwork get reinforced. One weekly meeting focuses on frontline service. The sous-chefs and the pastry chefs meet with the back waiters and the food runners (the waiters’ support staff) to review dishes and procedures. Because servers at Radius announce each course, they need to know what is on each plate, how to put it down in front of a guest, and how to pronounce it.

A daily meeting (the kitchen-staff session) focuses on behind-the-scenes operations. About 30 staffers gather around Schlow to discuss plans for the evening. He reminds them about his obsession with using as much of every ingredient as possible. “Can we make a sauce with that extra crème fraîche?” he asks. “What about that extra port?”