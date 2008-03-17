Please Ignore This Ad – Features vs. Benefits

BG and I were driving to work yesterday when I commented on a radio
ad. She said she hadn’t even noticed it and I can’t say I’m surprised.
It was a car ad from one of the big companies – Ford or Chevy, I think
– and it made me think about one of the most important rules of
adverting.
Features Vs. Benefits
In their book Made To Stick,
Chip and Dan Heath frequently mention the difference between features
and benefits. Features are specific details that made the product
unique or special. It’s the phrases that the guys on any sales floor
repeat ad naseum. Benefits, however, explain how the product fits into
a person’s life or makes their lives easier or better.
