OXO’s Favorite Mistakes

When you hold one of OXO International’s household tools in your hand, it feels right. The trademark handle–thick, black, nonslip rubber called Santoprene–nestles in your palm. The small flexible ridges (or “fins,” in OXO lingo) allow for a firm grip. Whether it’s a vegetable peeler, garden trowel, or cheese grater, a mundane household object is made pleasing and clever.

Before that, though, come months and years of painstaking trial and error. And you rarely hear about the experiments that don’t work out. “Everybody talks about their successes, but the failures, the mistakes, are the most interesting things,” says Alex Lee, OXO’s president. “Our wrong assumptions lead to the best learning.”

That learning has made OXO, founded in 1990 and now owned by Helen of Troy Limited, one of the most respected design shops around. Thirty of its products are part of the permanent collection at the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York. “By bringing design back to the basics–efficient and comfortable performance–they’ve elevated it,” says exhibitions curator Matilda McQuaid. The payoff from that elevated design: OXO has been profitable since its first year; revenue has increased steadily, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 30% since 1991, to more than $100 million in 2004. Here are a few of the company’s most memorable missteps–behind-the-scenes stumbles that ultimately led to smarter, more-intuitive products.

Mistake No. 1: All bagels are alike

After learning that a lot of Sunday morning emergency-room visits involved bagel-slicing injuries, OXO sensed an opportunity. The engineers and designers set about creating a safer slicer that would hold bagels and keep users’ hands out of the way. They planned to introduce the product at the annual International Home & Housewares Show in Chicago in 1997. But when the team tried a demonstration just before the show–yikes!–the bagels slipped and slid around in the slicer. Turns out Chicago bagels are puny compared with their hefty New York counterparts used in the development and testing.

One of the company’s guiding philosophies, dating back to OXO founder Sam Farber, is universal design. A product’s function should be immediately apparent, and anyone should be able to use it. OXO had its nationwide sales force send in every bagel they could find. The samples helped engineers design a more accommodating bagel slicer, not simply a New York bagel slicer. They extended the internal ribs deeper into the device to hold small bagels and also made them flexible enough to contain large ones.

More recently, OXO made a similar mistake with a new toilet brush, which, as it turned out, didn’t fit one-third of toilets on the market. Which raises the question: Shouldn’t there be a way to anticipate problems like those posed by bagels and toilets, and cut out all the trial and error? As frustrating as the “rework” is, says Lee, it’s part of the design process, a necessary by-product of experimentation. “You could design a process to catch everything, but then you’re overprocessing,” he says. “You kill creativity. You kill productivity. By definition, a culture like ours that drives innovation is managed chaos.”

Still, some lessons do stick. When it came time to test its first mango splitter, OXO identified the most common varieties of mango sold in the United States and designed the splitter accordingly.