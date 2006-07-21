Peter Cowles Promoted to Associate Publisher Marketing for Fast Company Magazine

New York, June 29, 2006 – Fast Company magazine announced today that Peter Cowles, 37, has been promoted to Associate Publisher Marketing of the magazine, effective immediately. Cowles is based in Fast Company‘s New York City offices and will report directly to the magazine’s Publishing Director Jayson Goldberg.

With this promotion, Cowles will be responsible for driving the strategic integration of Fast Company‘s print and online marketing, business development and event initiatives, development of strategic advertising partnerships, brand management and leadership of a new four-person marketing team located in the magazine’s New York headquarters.

Cowles joined Fast Company in January 2006 as Director of Marketing with responsibility for brand management and marketing strategy. Previously, he was strategic marketing director for WIRED Magazine with responsibility for marketing, brand positioning, new business development and supporting ad page sales, which increased 21% in 2003 and 16% in 2004 under his leadership. Earlier in his career, Cowles held marketing positions at Gourmet Magazine, Golf Digest and Self Magazine, and senior business development positions with Internet incubator CMGi and network services provider WilTel Communications. He holds a B.S. degree from Union College and an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Since joining Fast Company, Peter’s passion for success has created a first-rate marketing team that is delivering significant contributions to Fast Company‘s growth as we move forward in the marketplace,” said Jayson Goldberg, publishing director for Fast Company magazine. “I look forward to Peter’s contributions as we build Fast Company into the nation’s premier ‘next practices’ go-to publication for business leaders and innovators.”

Over the past six months, Fast Company has nearly doubled the size of its dedicated sales, marketing, and promotion/design teams.