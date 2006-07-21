Fast Company’s Linda Tischler Wins the Deadline Club Award for Best Magazine Feature

New York, May 25, 2006 – Fast Company announced today that Senior Writer, Linda Tischler, has been award the 2006 Deadline Club Award for best magazine feature. The article, “Join the Circus,” was in the July 2005 issue and gave an intriguing look into Cirque de Soleil.

Other finalists in this category included two articles from Time — “The Battle Over Gay Teens” and “The Class of 9/11.”

Fast Company was launched in November 1995 by Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, two former Harvard Business Review editors. The magazine was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Fast Company set out to chronicle how a new breed of companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are reinventing business. Today, the business world continues to change, and Fast Company continues to evolve as well, with focused editorial on major topics affecting business today, including the world of design.

Most recently, Fast Company received a Star Award from the International Interior Design Association. Last year the magazine has garnered more than 10 awards for both journalism and design, including a Gerald Loeb Award, American Society of Magazine Editors honor for the “Top 40 Magazine Covers of the Last 40 Years, a New York Press Club Award for “Best Feature Story,” a Folio “Eddie” and “Ozzie” Award, a Society of Publication Designers Award, 1st place for “Reporting Excellence from the Stuttering Foundation, an Association for Women in Communications Clarion Award for “Best Overall Magazine,” and a Conference Board Work Life Leadership Council Award.

The New York City Deadline Club is one of the largest chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists with members in all aspects of journalism including broadcast, print, online and journalism education. The New York City Deadline Club has been serving the area for approximately 80 years.