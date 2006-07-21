Fast Company Wins 2006 IIDA Star Award

May 16, 2006, Chicago, IL – Fast Company announced today that The International Interior Design Association (IIDA) will award the magazine its 2006 IIDA Star Award at the IIDA 12th Annual Meeting to be held on Sunday, June 11, 2006 in Chicago. The Star Award recognizes one company each year for its outstanding contributions to the interior design profession.

“Fast Company is America’s most innovative business publication, and since its founding has championed good design as integral to business processes and success,” said Eric Engstrom, FIIDA, IIDA president. “IIDA recognizes and enthusiastically supports Fast Company‘s commitment to design excellence in both the workplace and product design.”

“We are honored that IIDA chose us in this category,” said Mark Vamos, Editor, Fast Company. “This award is further proof that Fast Company is the nation’s premiere publication that empowers innovators to challenge convention and create the future of business. By uncovering best and “next” practices, the magazine helps a new breed of leader work smarter and more effectively.”

Fast Company was selected from among many outstanding candidates for its leadership in reinforcing the intrinsic connection between design, branding, culture and business and in publicizing the significance of design as fundamental to business success and the bottom-line.

Fast Company was launched in November 1995 by Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, two former Harvard Business Review editors. The magazine was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Fast Company set out to chronicle how a new breed of companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are reinventing business. Today, the business world continues to change, and Fast Company continues to evolve as well, with focused editorial on major topics affecting business today, including the world of design.

Last year, Fast Company garnered more than 10 awards for both journalism and design, including a Gerald Loeb Award, American Society of Magazine Editors honor for the “Top 40 Magazine Covers of the Last 40 Years, a New York Press Club Award for “Best Feature Story,” a Folio “Eddie” and “Ozzie” Award, a Society of Publication Designers Award, 1st place for “Reporting Excellence from the Stuttering Foundation, an Association for Women in Communications Clarion Award for “Best

Further information about IIDA’s Annual Meeting and other NeoCon activities is available at www.iida.org.