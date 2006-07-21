Six Jobs that Won’t Exist in 2016

The March/10th anniversary issue of Fast Company, on sale February 21st, takes a look into the future by examining the changing job market and why we might all need to make room for some major lifestyle changes. With automation, computerization, and future technology in the next ten years, America can say goodbye to the following occupations:
- Gatekeepers: TV schedulers, A&R guys, Wall Street researchers, cool hunters. As punishment, now it’s our turn to ram stuff down their throats.
- Bloggers: Pay someone to write snarky comments?!
- Advertising Creatives: Talented amateurs making ads for fun and posting them online seem to work better.
- Auto mechanics: As cars run on software, the grease monkey will need a makeover.
- U.S. high-tech jobs: Software engineers can always get a job down at the garage.
- Indian call-center operators: American customer service is rescued from oxymoron status as companies realize that being nice to the people with the money is the only way to win.