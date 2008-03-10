Advertising and PR in the New Media Era

Wherever people of similar interests congregate marketers are soon to follow. It happened with newspapers and radio. Then in the 1960s broadcast television ushered in the great era of advertising which was followed 25 years later by the proliferation of cable programming.

The

requirement to segment an audience for targeting and tailoring of message is

the driver of communications.

Gender…cultural background…age…income…topics of interest…these

demographics and considerations influence nearly $300 billion in advertising expenditures

a year in the United States.

It’s no

secret we are now in a midst of a sea-change in the media advertisers use to

connect with customers and prospects.

For instance, digital signage networks powered by vendors such as

Microspace Communications (http://www.microspace.com)

deliver interactive and promotional content to consumers in retail, health club

and restaurant venues.

This type

of new media appeals to advertisers because it affords the ability to target by

demographics and interest, as well as to reach consumers when they are in the

buying mood. Consider Instant Access

Media’s i-am TV (http://www.i-am.tv)

which broadcasts video programming via satellite to a network of high-definition

TV’s located in the country’s highest-traffic sports and neighborhood bars.

The Internet has proven to be the advertisers’ channel of choice in this

era of new media. The numbers certainly

prove this out. According to research

firm Global Insight (http://www.globalinsight.com/),

Internet advertising expenditures in 2007 reached $21 billion. While this remains shy of the $46 billion

spent on broadcast television, Internet ad buys increased 26 percent this past

year while TV dropped nearly two percent.

Moreover, Internet advertising expenditures are now greater than radio

($19 billion), as well as magazines and trade journals combined ($18 billion).

What does this shift in media preference mean for public relations

professionals? We have to follow the

advertising dollars, delivering content through the Internet and other channels

of new media to extend awareness and generate third-party credibility.