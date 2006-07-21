Featured in the March Issue of Fast Company Magazine

The Fast 50 , Page 51 A decade ago, Fast Company began chronicling a new era in business. To celebrate its anniversary, the magazine is looking out to the next decade. Meet the Fast 50, the people, technology, ideas, and trends that will shape how we work and live over the next 10 years, including:

Bruce Osborn, Sterling Energy Systems: Osborn’s revolutionary technology may finally have harnessed the promise of solar power.

Michael Funk, United Natural Foods: One of Whole Food’s largest suppliers, Funk is pioneering the spread of organic food.

Anthony Atala, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine: Atala is trying to solve the national organ shortage crisis by engineering replacement organs from a patient’s own tissue.

Peter Head, Arup: Head’s engineering firm has been tasked with building the world’s first carbon neutral city in Dongtan, China.

Robert and Bryant Linares, Apollo: Watch out DeBeers. In a process known as chemical vapor deposition, Apollo can create real diamonds, that will sell at a steep discount. And because diamonds have a much higher melting point than silicon, Apollo’s stones could be used to make much smaller, faster processors than are currently available.

The Resource Revolution Begins

Page 72, by Chip Giller and David Roberts

For decades, environmentalists have scolded the world’s industrialized societies, warning that they must grow less, consume less, slow down, and sacrifice. Human nature being what it is, that message found a rather modest audience. But $70 barrels of oil have a way of focusing the mind on a fossil fuel addiction that is driving climate change, fouling the air and dangerously distorting foreign policy. Fast Company reports on the businesses, large and small, that are finally seeing the green light.

Boom, Bust and Beyond

Page 105, by Adam L. Penenberg

In the early 19th century, entrepreneurs feverishly built a nationwide railroad network, but not before most of them ended up in bankruptcy. And so it was with the Internet bubble, where denizens of the “New Economy” laid a fiber optic highway across the globe before irrational exuberance brought it all crashing down. But in each case, the boom and bust cycle laid the groundwork for even greater innovation. Capacity, or rather overcapacity, is the key to progress. We are entering a period of universal wireless broadband in which those companies most adept at leveraging all of that capacity within their markets will win the Darwinian challenge of the next decade. Fast Company is giving notice that things will only move faster – and competition will only get hotter.

The Population Hourglass

Page 57, by Andrew Zolli

The composition of a society – whether its citizens are old or young, prosperous or declining, rural or urban – shapes every aspect of civic life, from politics, economics, and culture to the kinds of products, services, and businesses that are likely to succeed or fail. Demographics isn’t destiny, but it’s close. Fast Company welcomes you to a future that will be older, browner, and more feminine than you might have realized.

A Brief History of Fast Company

Page 39, by Keith H. Hammonds

Offices in closets and homemade lasagna are just some of the highlights from Fast Company‘s formative years, as told by founding editors Alan Webber and Bill Taylor and others who were there at the beginning.

What’s the Biggest Challenge Facing Business In the Next Ten Years?

Page 20

In Fast Company‘s first decade, it introduced readers to a lot of smart people. To launch its second, it asked ten of its favorite brains – including writer Malcolm Gladwell, Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Kevin Roberts, Release 1.0 editor Esther Dyson and cartoonist Scott Adams – what’s next, and how to get ready for it.

Fast Forward: Fast Company‘s Jetson’s Moments

Page 45, by Lucas Conley

No flying cars – but Fast Company‘s got breakthrough technology that promises to change the world (or at least your wardrobe) over the next 10 years and beyond, including: