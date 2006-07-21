Featured in the May Issue of Fast Company Magazine

How to Tame the Boss from Hell , page 86 Ambition, self-confidence, even a little bloodlust have pretty much been prerequisites for success in American business. Yet, Andrew Park reveals how some of the most intimidating executive suites in the world – including those at Dell, eBay, Microsoft, the Pentagon, and the front office of the Boston Red Sox – are putting their alpha execs through rigorous programs designed to tame their unhealthy behavior.

Next-Gen Product Parties, page 30

What’s the new trend in shopping at home? Believe it or not, Tupperware-style product parties, where buyer meets the seller, are hot once again. In six years, party sales have increased nearly 36% to $8.2 billion in 2004. Alyssa Danigelis reports how companies such as the Pampered Chef, Tomboy Tools, Crayola, even garment makers Jones Apparel and Jockey – which sells the most underwear in department stores nationwide – are launching direct-sales divisions to build brand loyalty.

Retailing, Career of the Future? page 94

If you think a career in retailing was just about folding sweaters correctly, think again. The May issue of Fast Company reports how retailers are funding new programs on campus to upgrade their fortunes. Wharton now offers an undergrad retail concentration, thanks to Kohl’s department stores. Syracuse, the University of Arizona, Columbia’s b-school, and the Fashion Institute of Technology are all making curriculum changes, folding in business courses with merchandising, to better prepare students to run retail empires.

The New Corporate Literati, page 93

Can moonlighting as novelists project help employees perform better in their day jobs? Danielle Sacks uncovers the new corporate literati – an undercover group of software engineers, communications experts, brand strategists, and others who get as much thrill from waking at dawn every morning to write as they do from rolling out a new strategy.

Tech Toys That Turn Your Car Into A Mobile Office, page 97

Nearly 88% of Americans drive to work each day, with an average round-trip taking 52 minutes. But what’s now dead time is quickly becoming productive. Josh Taylor highlights the new high-tech car toys that provide email capabilities, high-speed wireless connections, and a custom car computer that lets you pull up driving directions, MP3s, satellite radio, or even a DVD.

Food, It may be the most dynamic business in America today.



Fast Company takes an in-depth look and reports on the innovators who are changing the future of what and how we eat.



Weird Science, page 40

Paper flavored like cheesecake, a scoop of ice cream that shatters into a powder when you eat it. No, Jennifer Reingold isn’t talking about Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but Chef Homaro Cantu of Chicago’s Moto restaurant, who is challenging diners assumptions of how food should look, taste, and feel. Will his quirky lust for the unexpected and his desire to push the culinary envelope by combining flavors, textures, and temperatures in previously unimagined ways change the way the world thinks, consumes, and markets food?

Fantasy Farming, page 60

With total revenues of $15 billion in 2005, the entire organic food industry is still smaller than McDonald’s. But at 20% per year, it’s growing like a weed. Charles Fishman looks at the future of this market.