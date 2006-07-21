Is Your Boss An Alpha Type?

New York, April 25, 2006 – Ambition, self-confidence, even a little bloodlust have pretty much been prerequisites for success in American business. Yet, while these alpha characteristics help execs rise to the top, their arrogant, defensive, manipulative, and malevolent behavior often leaves a tangle of confusion and unhappiness for an organization and its workers.

Alpha males and females come in four high-achieving flavors, each with dangerous weaknesses that can overpower their strengths. The May issue of Fast Company magazine (on newsstands April 25 – May 23) identifies the good and dark side of each alpha type. Where does your boss fit?

Type: Commander, such as Jack Welch Good Side: Energetic, decisive, motivating Dark Side: Domineering, intimidating, uncontrollable

Type: Visionary, such as Richard Branson Good Side: Ambitious, creative, Inspirational Dark Side: Overconfident, unrealistic, defensive

Type: Strategist, such as Michael Eisner Good Side: Intelligent, objective, analytical Dark Side: Smug, pretentious, unemotional

Type: Executor, such as Sam Walton Good Side: Tireless, disciplined, demanding Dark Side: Impatient, unreasonable, unappreciative

