Christine Osekoski Tillman Named National Sales Director of Fast Company

NEW YORK, April 6, 2006 – Mansueto Ventures LLC Publishing Director Jayson Goldberg, announced today that Christine Osekoski Tillman, 37, has been named National Sales Director of Fast Company magazine, effective immediately. She will report directly to Goldberg, effective April 10.

Tillman, who will be based in Mansueto’s New York City headquarters, will oversee the Fast Company advertising sales team and develop new sales opportunities including integrated packages that combine the magazine’s award-winning print, growing online division and new business ventures.

Christine Tillman joins Fast Company – the magazine that chronicles the evolution of business through a unique focus on the most creative individuals who are driving change – from Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S. (HFMUS), where she served as eastern advertising manager for Car and Driver and Road & Track. She was responsible for the development of non-endemic business and created and sold successful multi-advertiser integrated programs that included automotive and non-endemic partners. Prior to HFMUS, Tillman served as sales development director at Parade magazine, where she managed and facilitated the creation and sales of high-revenue integrated programs. She also held positions as sales and development director and Midwest sales manager at Parade and Account Executive at DDB/Chicago.

“A forward-looking, original thinker with terrific energy, Tillman understands the evolving needs and complexities of today’s marketplace,” said Goldberg. “Her extensive background and experience make her the perfect person to articulate Fast Company‘s unique approach to business and its importance to advertisers.”

“Fast Company, through its new owner Mansueto Ventures, is making exciting investments in order to ensure a brilliant future for the magazine,” said Tillman. “I am thrilled to help lead the team that will see Fast Company become a true powerhouse within the business category.”

Tillman’s announcement follows a 20-25% company-wide increase in personnel at Mansueto Ventures, publishers of Inc. and Fast Company. Over the past six months, Mansueto Ventures doubled sales staffs for both magazines, hired Peter Cowles as marketing director of Fast Company, and brought on board Brian Anderson as Vice President, Business Development. This past fall, Mark Vamos was named to the top editorial position at Fast Company, while Jayson Goldberg joined the company as publishing director, overseeing the business operations at Fast Company and Inc.

Tillman holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Dayton and was awarded the first Girl Scout Gold Award in New York State.