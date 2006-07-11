Lynne Johnson Hired As Senior Editor for FastCompany.com

NEW YORK, July 10, 2006 – Fast Company.com announced today that Lynne D. Johnson, 38, has been hired as senior editor of the website. In this capacity, she will oversee editorial and community functionality of FastCompany.com. Johnson will be based in Fast Company’s New York City offices and will report to Laura Rich, editorial director of FastCompany.com.

Johnson was formerly the General Manager, New Media for Vibe.com with responsibility for management of day-to-day marketing, editorial, production, business development, and sales operations for the company’s web and mobile properties. Prior to that, she was General Manager, New Media for Spin.com. Johnson is also editor-at-large for Mosaic Literary Magazine, and has written for several media outlets including Popmatters, The Source, URB and XLR8R. A blogger since 2001, Johnson maintains http://www.lynnejohnson.com/diary and publishes http://www.BlackThoughtware.org that was inspired by a column she wrote for Popmatters.

“Lynne brings impressive online and print journalism experience to FastCompany.com that will provide our readers with a deeper sense of engagement and community with the site and lend fresh news perspective into the business ideas, trends and personalities that are shaping the future ‘next’ practices in business,” said Laura Rich, editorial director of FastCompany.com.

Johnson is an adjunct professor in the Audrey Cohen School for Human Services at the Metropolitan College of New York, where she teaches The Sociology of Group Behavior with a focus on ethnic and racial relations from an American and global perspective, along with other sociology courses, as well as education courses.

Johnson earned a BA in Journalism from SUNY New Paltz. She holds an advanced certificate in Multicultural Studies from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, and an MBA in Media Management from the Metropolitan College of New York.

