No One Can See Your Corporate Recruitment Branding

I have been spending a lot of time recently viewing corporate recruiting video for our worklife.tv platform and I have been noticing a lot of companies don’t really do anything to get their brand out there. I’m not talking about their corporate branding as far as who they are and what they do or what types of products and services they offer, but more importantly who the company is from the inside, how they tick, what they can offer to their human capital, and what makes them different from other companies.

I believe a lot of companies don’t do this task very well,

especially the small ones, or the ones that have to. There are a lot of

good companies out there doing remarkable things. However, if you don’t

know or hear about them, you’r not going to recruit the best talent to

take you to the next level. These companies may not have the best

insurance, compensation, or benefit plans however, there is usually a

great story that is told but if you have no ears, you can’t tell the

story.

Here are a couple of bad examples, specifically within the

recruitment videos. This is a recruitment video I came across by just

searching Google that was produced by Washington Mutual, and here is

the url: http://videos.wamumedia.com/tv/careers/ The

first problem with this video is there is no interactiveness. There is

no wrapper around the video if someone wants to learn more, click on

the link to apply

to jobs, and more importantly, the video can’t be distributed. The

video is very well produced and I believe they just filmed this, threw

it up on the net and let it sit. Here are a couple of things I would

have done with

the video.

• Put the video in the middle of the page and have employee testimonials

all around the video.

• Make it easy for viewers to view “hot jobs” and apply to them easily.

• Have the video easily distributed to multiple sites. As the video stands

it can’t be placed anywhere. Most videos can be embedded to other sites

or shared via diggit and other social networking sites.

Another bad example is the recruitment video by Hormel foods located here: http://www.hormelfoods.com/careers/why/recruitmentVideo.aspx

They do a better job than Washington Mutual in they do have some

testimonials on the page, but they have executives on the page. I would

take lower level positions and place them on the site because it’s very

easy for executives to tell why people should work for the company.

They also have more links to other portions of their site but once

again, I would force feed a prospective employee something, as when you

have stickyness or eyeballs on your site, you want them to take action.

One good example of getting the word out about your corporate

recruiting brand, is one I saw on a newsgroup from a Walmart recruiter.

For those of you who don’t know, Walmart has a very difficult time

recruiting because their headquarters is located in Bentonville

Arkansas. Here is the email signature that this recruiter uses.

Sr. Management Recruiter

Human Resource Division

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

http://www.walmartstores.com/careers/

http://www.walmartfacts.com

http://www.nwark.org

http://www.arkansasbusiness.com/default.asp

http://www.rogerslowell.com/relocation/video.asp