No One Can See Your Corporate Recruitment Branding

I have been spending a lot of time recently viewing corporate recruiting video for our worklife.tv
platform and I have been noticing a lot of companies don’t really do
anything to get their brand out there. I’m not talking about their
corporate branding as far as who they are and what they do or what
types of products and services they offer, but more importantly who the
company is from the inside, how they tick, what they can offer to their
human capital, and what makes them different from other companies.
I believe a lot of companies don’t do this task very well,
especially the small ones, or the ones that have to. There are a lot of
good companies out there doing remarkable things. However, if you don’t
know or hear about them, you’r not going to recruit the best talent to
take you to the next level. These companies may not have the best
insurance, compensation, or benefit plans however, there is usually a
great story that is told but if you have no ears, you can’t tell the
story.
Here are a couple of bad examples, specifically within the
recruitment videos. This is a recruitment video I came across by just
searching Google that was produced by Washington Mutual, and here is
the url: http://videos.wamumedia.com/tv/careers/ The
first problem with this video is there is no interactiveness. There is
no wrapper around the video if someone wants to learn more, click on
the link to apply
to jobs, and more importantly, the video can’t be distributed. The
video is very well produced and I believe they just filmed this, threw
it up on the net and let it sit. Here are a couple of things I would
have done with
the video.
• Put the video in the middle of the page and have employee testimonials
all around the video.
• Make it easy for viewers to view “hot jobs” and apply to them easily.
• Have the video easily distributed to multiple sites. As the video stands
it can’t be placed anywhere. Most videos can be embedded to other sites
or shared via diggit and other social networking sites.
Another bad example is the recruitment video by Hormel foods located here: http://www.hormelfoods.com/careers/why/recruitmentVideo.aspx
They do a better job than Washington Mutual in they do have some
testimonials on the page, but they have executives on the page. I would
take lower level positions and place them on the site because it’s very
easy for executives to tell why people should work for the company.
They also have more links to other portions of their site but once
again, I would force feed a prospective employee something, as when you
have stickyness or eyeballs on your site, you want them to take action.
One good example of getting the word out about your corporate
recruiting brand, is one I saw on a newsgroup from a Walmart recruiter.
For those of you who don’t know, Walmart has a very difficult time
recruiting because their headquarters is located in Bentonville
Arkansas. Here is the email signature that this recruiter uses.
Sr. Management Recruiter
Human Resource Division
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
http://www.walmartstores.com/careers/
http://www.walmartfacts.com
http://www.nwark.org
http://www.arkansasbusiness.com/default.asp
http://www.rogerslowell.com/relocation/video.asp
This is a great example of links of well rounded information, not
only about Walmart and what they are recruiting for, but what the
location and city has to offer. What the recruiter gives is Walmart
facts, why work for Walmart, how to relocate to Arkansas, what the
benefits of relocation to Arkansas, is and how the economy is doing in
Arkansas. Email signatures are very easy to create and get out to the
world, and think how many emails you send out daily?
Kudos to Walmart for putting all this information together, and
getting it out to prospective employees. Everyone knows who Walmart is
but they have taken the extra step to engage people.
What are you doing to increase your Corporate Recruitment Branding?