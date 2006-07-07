Taking Your Show on the Road

Here are a few of the best new projectors, micro PCs, and creative software to make your traveling shows more effective and enjoyable.

Power to Go



We recently had a chance to try out the impressive Sony Vaio UX Micro PC, which runs Windows XP Pro, and features wireless communications via Bluetooth 802.11A/B/G, and Cingular’s high-speed Edge network. A bright, 4.5-inch Wide SVGA (1024×600) screen eases editing of presentations, and does an excellent job of playing back movies from the 30GB internal hard drive. This stylish handheld measures about 5.9×3.74×1.5-inches and features a slide out keyboard and touch-screen with stylus, two built-in cameras, plus a fingerprint sensor to enhance security. The $1,800 UX180P Micro includes a docking station with FireWire and Ethernet connections, plus a miniature VGA adapter for connection to a projector.

The somewhat wider Samsung Q1 runs Windows XP Tablet PC Edition, and sports a 7-inch WVGA (800×480) LCD with touch-screen capability. Bluetooth, wired/wireless LAN, and a 40GB internal hard drive are standard features of this 8.96×5.49×0.97-inch, 1.7-lb. unit. A new AVS function is designed to let users enjoy multi-media content without booting Windows. At less than $1,100, the compact Samsung Q1 is a good fit for the highly mobile presenter.

Big Picture



A new generation of high-powered portable projectors makes it easier to deliver presentations that look good, even in large, brightly lit meeting rooms. The Hitachi CP-X260 for instance, provides 2500 ANSI lumens of brightness–more than enough to punch through high ambient light. This sub-$2,800, 3-LCD unit delivers high-quality HD video, and crisp, accurate native XGA (1024×768) reproduction of slides. Measuring only 9.8×4.2×12-inches and weighing 7.2 lbs., this projector is small enough for an extended road trip, and quiet enough (34dB in whisper mode) for use in a small conference room.

For the ultimate in screen-filling portability, check out the Mitsubishi MiniMits XD80U. Weighing less than 3 lbs. and measuring just 1.8×7.3×6.9-inches, this sub-$2,000 DLP projector delivers 1500 ANSI lumens of crisp video or PowerPoint images.

Creative Differences



It’s difficult to keep your audience on the edge of their seats when your presentation looks just like a dozen other slideshows that they’ve recently seen.

Ovation, from the teleproduction mavens at Serious Magic, is the easiest and most effective tool we’ve found for breathing new life into ordinary Windows PowerPoint presentations. This versatile, sub-$100 program can add subtle motion to backgrounds to relax your audience, focus audience attention by fading old bullet points as each new one is revealed, and rapidly apply a variety of themed “Power Looks” to add flair and readability to you existing slideshows.

For pure creative presentation power on Mac or PC, the combination of Presenter’s Toolkit and Digital Juice 2.0 for PowerPoint ($399) can’t be beat. This bundle provides thousands of well organized, high-quality, royalty-free professional backgrounds, video clips, photos, animations, and audio elements.