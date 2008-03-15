WHAT IS GOING ON?

Received this email from Fast Company earlier today [3-15-08].
“Your blog post “”The only way to get things done is to START.”” has been removed from Fast Company
Your blog post “”The only way to get things done is to START.”” has
been deemed inapropriate or unsuitable and was removed from Fast
Company.
For a list of Fast Company guidelines and regulations, please follow the link below:
//www.fastcompany.com/guidelines
Thanks,
Fast Company Staff”
Why did I get this?
This post was not removed.
Seems like FC is having lots of problems.
Anybody know if they care?
Do you care or are you going to take you thoughts and ideas elsewhere?