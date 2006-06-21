Networked AV Empowers Communication

Digital signage systems can deliver timely information to target audiences at any location. Applications include advertising, in-store point of sales support, and corporate communications.

Signs of the Times

The right peripherals and connectivity can turn any large display into a platform for the delivery of dynamic content. Sony’s new FWD-42PX2 HD plasma display ($2,400), for example, can be used with Sony’s BKM-FW50 Network Media card ($700) to receive and display video and other content over an IP network. Panasonic, Pioneer, NEC Visual Systems, and other screen manufacturers provide similar modules for signage, storage, and networking.

The SyncMaster 400Pn, 39.6-inch widescreen LCD display from Samsung ($5,100), is specifically designed for digital signage applications. A built-in Windows-based computer manages a variety of functions–including the ability to access and schedule the display of PowerPoint slides, MPEG video, JPEG graphics, and other content up to a month in advance.

Chyron’s ChyTV (from $1,395) is a digital signage appliance that can store, update, and schedule the delivery of high-quality text and graphics. Visual information can even be used to frame a live or recorded video picture, and a simple playlist function makes it easy to schedule content delivery.

Leading manufacturers and integrators will demonstrate digital signage applications at InfoComm06, June 3-9 in Orlando, Florida. Deploying a digital signage solution requires a wide range of expertise, from MPEG encoding to the licensing of broadcast content–and this event offers a great opportunity to see solutions up close and pick the brains of experts in the field.

Big Screen Bytes



Networked projectors make it easier to present up-to-the second information at meetings. The Epson PowerLite 755c, for example, incorporates high-speed 802.11g wireless technology to enable streaming of video and transition-rich presentations. The 2000-ANSI-lumen, 3.9-lb., Epson 755c ($1,599) is one of the first projectors to offer wireless compatibility with both MS PowerPoint and Apple’s Keynote software–plus LEAP-authentication and WEP/WPA for secure wireless transmissions.

Other noteworthy projectors equipped with wireless networking capabilities include: Sony’s 2000 ANSI-lumen ($4,520); Panasonic’s sub-$2,700 PT-LB20NTUVPL-CX86 , which can simultaneously display images from multiple wireless sources; and BenQ’s micro-portable (2.9 lbs.), DLP-powered CP120 ($1,599).