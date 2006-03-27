advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Get Ahead

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Look Ma, No Cables: Wireless Networking for Small and Medium Businesses
Put aside your assumptions about wireless networks and properly evaluate whether they’re right for your business.
(March 2006)
Blogs for Small and Medium Businesses
As with any new business tool, it’s important for businesses of all sizes to assess whether blogs are worth the time and effort needed to create and sustain them.
(February 2006)
Employing CRM
Customer relationship management is more than a technology. It’s a strategy that requires tools, technologies, and a clear sense of the problems your customers encounter.
(January 2006)
The Point of POS
Point-of-Sale systems can improve customer service and result in faster payments for retailers.
(December 2005)
VoIP: Taking Advantage of Your Infrastructure’s Architectural Value
Integrating a Voice over Internet Protocol system into your existing infrastructure can help you cut the cost of staying connected with business partners, branch offices, and employees in the field.
(November 2005)
Turning Clicks Into Cash
With economic and competitive pressures mounting, it is vital to develop marketing channels that reach your customers where they live. A few simple tips can help you make the most of your e-marketing efforts, driving new customers to your Web site and helping you close more sales.
(October 2005)
Small Business, Big Picture
Using technology to integrate processes and information offers small and medium companies a way to cost-effectively streamline operations while giving management a comprehensive overview of the business.
(August 2005)
Small Business At The Speed of Gigahertz
Use technology to solve these four common problems facing small-business owners.

(July 2005)
Getting Friendly with Technology: Server Myths Debunked
A server is the key to protecting vital business data. It can also improve the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of your business.

(July 2005)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life