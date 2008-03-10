Nine Inch Nails: Digital Distribution Done Right

I mentioned Trent Reznor’s online strategies before, but I am glad to see Nine Inch Nails album Ghosts I-IV perform well — $1.6 million in the first week of sale. Reznor is expanding the online nature of the album by starting a film-festival of user-generated material on YouTube .

He has said it before, but Reznor has shown that there is a successful digital strategy for music that will earn revenue and be presented in a way that makes piracy unnecessary. And with Hulu, maybe Hollywood will follow suit.

What do you think the future of digital distribution shall be? And what can be done to make it a viable choice when compared to piracy?