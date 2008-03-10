Challenging Dominate Technology

This article in the New York Times about a fledgling hi-def format makes me laugh. I would be afraid of another format war, if this new format had any chance of being a competitor. The format’s sole virtue is a lower price than Blu-ray. Do you mean like the now deceased HD-DVD? And it doesn’t even have any Hollywood studio support. This is a technology doomed to fail.

Maybe my view on this format isn’t a very entrepreneurial one. “You should be supporting companies trying something new,” you are thinking. I would, if there was something worth championing there. And yes, the last two years of the format war have left a bitter taste in my mouth. Please, let us enjoy Blu-ray for five years before someone comes along to try to knock it off the throne.

Should companies continuously challenge incumbent technological rulers? Should there be merit behind such challenges or is the act of challenging enough?