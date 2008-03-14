What’s Evan Williams Doing Right Now?

Twitter is a little bit soap-box and a little bit stand-up. It does odd things to the conventions of conversation; brevity becomes sincerity, solipsism becomes introspection, and almost everything becomes fascinating. Individual “tweets” are frequently funny and rarely as mundane as you’d think, and when you read them in succession, they coalesce into a disarmingly honest narrative that can provide more insight into an individual’s life than an entire year of blogging could. No one is a more exemplary user than Twitter’s co-founder himself, Evan Williams. Read his tweets and step inside the often-silly life of a Silicon Valley CEO.