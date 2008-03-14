The Immoral Home of a Billionaire

Forty percent of the Forbes list of the world’s ten richest people for 2008 is occupied by Indians. That’s a significant percentage — particularly for a country in which an estimated 26 percent falls below the poverty line, a benchmark that is calculated according to the basic number of calories a person can afford to consume.

One of the notables is Mukesh Ambani, head of India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries. Valued at $43 billion, Ambani falls fifth on the list, right under steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. Of this sizeable fortune, he is reportedly using close to $1 billion to build a 27-storey home for himself and his family (of five) in Mumbai.

Designed by Chicago based architectural firm Perkins+Will, the building will have six floors of parking space for 168 cars (and reportedly an additional floor for the cars to be serviced in-house), a movie theatre for an audience of fifty, a health club, living quarters on four floors and three helipads. All for one family.

If you’ve ever been to Mumbai, or even if you haven’t, you likely know that tens of thousands of people live in what can pretty much be described as abject poverty. Slums and five star hotels stand shoulder-to-shoulder, beggars rap on the windows of imported Benzs, and the waiters at the city’s affluent restaurants will never afford the food that they carry.

If there are any signs of revolt, they aren’t apparent. The rich and the poor go about their business without undue hindrance or protest. Viewed by more fractious nations with some amazement, the high levels of acceptance perhaps stem from a traditional belief that the sins of previous lives impact one’s standing; good behavior in a current life will lead to a better existence upon rebirth.

So why then amongst this landscape of acceptance is Ambani’s flamboyant display of wealth worth talking about? Perhaps because in comparison with fellow billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, Ambani’s sense of civic responsibility and moral conscience seems weak.

Unlike his father, Dhirubhai Ambani who was known for his self-made fortune and acknowledged for being something of a philanthropist, Mukesh inherited much of his current wealth and is better known for spending his money more self-indulgently (although he has set up a few hospitals and charitable institutions.) He recently bought his wife an Airbus 319, valued at $59 million, for her birthday. That the 51 year old Ambani should be using his money to do more than further his business prospects is incontrovertible, but to what extent?