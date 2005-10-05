Accounting: Beyond the Basics

Accounting is a part of basic business hygiene: buying materials and services, paying employees and vendors, creating balance sheets and tracking tax liability. But savvy business owners and managers also treat accounting as a strategic tool for improving business results. To achieve these benefits, businesses need to look beyond the general ledger and think about to better use and improve their financial tools and infrastructure to enhance business processes and decision-making.

Strategic Accounting Tips and Tools

Accounting data is traditionally used to evaluate a business after the fact: monthly roll-ups, annual reports, etc. But businesses gain the most value from financial information when it is used to guide and inform decision-making about daily operations and business strategy.

The ability to share real-time operating and financial data among managers and decision-makers can benefit a business in several ways. Availability of financial data to line-of-business managers can help them manage their operations for better financial results. For example, if the heads of marketing and sales have immediate data on which customers are the most profitable in terms of the products they buy and the amount of support they need, they can concentrate marketing and sales efforts to win repeat sales from those customers and to acquire more customers like them.

Integration of operations and financial data can also give business owners and managers a bird’s-eye, real-time or near real-time view of the business, enabling better decision-making. With the right information in hand, you could avoid wasting inventory space on a product that isn’t selling well or is less profitable than others. You could give more business and incentives to the distributors or resellers who are selling the most or who pay fastest, contributing the most to your cash flow. Real-time feedback can help managers to get maximum ROI from their assets, relationships and operations.

Businesses need to consider how their accounting tools can streamline operations or contribute directly to the bottom line. For instance, a comprehensive, easy-to-use accounting system can help a company to save on outside accounting fees for monthly and quarterly roll-ups. Generating digital invoices and sending them by e-mail can get bills into customers’ systems faster, speeding payments and improving cash flow.

Accounting systems can also help companies facing industry-specific or other regulatory requirements. While Sarbanes-Oxley requirements apply only to larger public companies, even private companies are under more pressure to meet financial control reporting standards. Many accounting software vendors have specific packages or add-ons that help companies automatically capture information and generate reports needed to satisfy regulatory requirements with minimal added cost and effort.

Getting There

The first step in achieving the benefits of strategic accounting is to integrate financial information with other business systems and to make it available to managers and decision-makers outside the finance group. To do this you need: