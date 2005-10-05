Backup Plan

It was hard for Rob Emrich to justify spending money for anything that wasn’t directly involved with daily tasks. The chairman and founder of Road of Life, a nonprofit that educates children on cancer prevention in Columbus, Ohio, stored all of the company’s financial information on an external hard drive attached to the USB port of his server.

However, a year ago, Emrich came to work and discovered that he had

been robbed. The computer to which the hard drive was attached was gone

— and so was the drive with all of his financial records. The

employees of Road of Life spent the next two weeks unable to continue

their business; instead, they had to re-build their database, pulling

together paper copies of donation records and looking through old e-

mails saved on personal computers.

Backing up a company’s data may seem like a second-tier priority,

particularly for small businesses looking to put all of their resources

into generating immediate revenue or providing services, but in the

face of a disaster, a business’s backup files are all they have to keep

the business alive. Without proper backup, data loss can keep a

business from operating for weeks, even months, resulting in severely

decreased productivity as staff members work to recover the lost

information.

Right now, tapes are the most common form of data backup. However,

with evolving technology, online backup services and DVDs also are

becoming popular methods, and with the proliferation of inexpensive

external hard drives, many companies are using them to create network

attached storage that can be used for larger scale backups. It’s also

common for companies to combine the different means of backup, to

ensure that their needs are met within their budget.

Here are some things to think about when comparing the different

strategies for backing up your company’s data.

Tapes. Tapes are a very efficient way of backing

up data: They are inexpensive and can store large amounts of data. For

this reason, “they are the best option for long term, off-site

archiving in high capacities,” says Steve Berens, senior director of

marketing and product strategy for the storage devices business unit at

Quantum, based in Irvine, Calif. Data tapes operate similarly to cassette tapes in that the

information is stored sequentially on a magnetic strip. This means

that the files are saved in chronological order, so file retrieval is

very convenient if a full recovery is required. In the event of a

single file being lost, however, tapes are extremely inefficient

because they require someone to rewind and fast-forward the tape in

order to find the file. Like cassettes, data tapes require meticulous

care; in extreme weather and humid conditions, tapes can easily be

ruined and the data on them lost.

have a number of advantages over data tapes: Storage and file-specific

recovery are quicker, and these media are fast becoming ubiquitous.

The problem with CDs and DVDs is that they can’t store as much data as

a tape can.

can be connected to a computer through a USB port or attached to a

network, also is a good, inexpensive option for storing data. The key

to using an external hard drive, as with any data storage device, is to

back up frequently and then take the files off-site. Experts recommend

making duplicates of the hard drive and storing a secondary copy

somewhere else, often in a different region, and occasionally in a

different country. “Even if you’re storing your data in the biggest

safe on the planet, guess what? It’s still just in one place,” says

Nishank Khanna, CEO of UnderTag.com, an online coupon

aggregator that had its own experience with massive data loss. “If

something happens in that one place, all of your data is gone.”

relatively new option, but its popularity is increasing because backups

can happen automatically, and typically only require a quick file setup.

“Online backup is a lot more secure and reliable than other options

because all of the data is encrypted,” says Jennifer Walzer, founder

and president of online backup service, Backup My Info (BUMI),

referring to the ease of password-protection on online backup servers.

Proponents for online backup also point out that because it is

automatic, there is less chance for human error. “We have a program (script) on our server that kicks off every 57

minutes and does a backup and a compression of several databases and

then sends them to the off-site vendor’s server,” says Al Canton, owner

of Adams-Blake Company, the makers of JAYA123, a Web-based enterprise

application for allows small businesses. “It also deletes previous

backup files that are over 10 hours old,” he adds. The negative side to online backup includes its comparably high costs

and speed of total recovery. Because backups are done entirely over

the Internet, your best bet for efficient backup and fast data recovery

is to use high speed connections, such as broadband cable or a T1

connection. Dial-up connections are less than desirable for this method

of backup, especially if you move large amounts of data on a regular

basis.

When considering what might be the best options for your company’s

data backup, keep the following points in mind:

Security. Not only should you keep your records

secure for your company’s sake, but you should also protect investor

and customer information. Data encryption, or making data unavailable

without a password, is possible on each of these forms of data storage,

including tapes. Make sure that even if your data is stolen, others

won’t be able to open your files.

online backup is fast, convenient and secure for his business, he uses more

than one backup method. “Redundancy is the key for any backup

scenario,” he says. “We also do a daily backup to a third location; we

make sure that no geographical location can have the same weather

pattern as the others.”

system is working by recovering a randomly selected file each month.

This way you can be sure that your system will work when you need it

to.

own office secure, there’s no telling what your neighbors are up to.

Despite how much care you take to keep your office safe from fire or

theft, your neighbors might not be as diligent: A fire in an adjoining

office can quickly turn into a major disaster for your business. “Your

computer is 100% guaranteed to fail,” Walzer says. “The question is:

Will you be prepared when it does?”

Making a data backup plan is as vital to your business as selling

your product or service. Road of Life’s Emrich learned this the hard

way, but eventually decided on an online backup plan that would keep

his organization from having to experience data loss disaster ever

again. “The amount of productivity we lost from losing that information

exceeds any price that we would pay for data backup,” he says.