Anne M. Mulcahy Chairman and CEO, Xerox Corp.

Change is the most difficult thing. You know how tough it is to basically wipe out your office manufacturing and outsource it? To invest in global services and R&D while we were being ruthless about taking cost out of other parts of the business? It’s easy to talk about, tough to do.

In a crisis, you have the opportunity to move quickly and change a lot — and you have to take advantage of that.

Change doesn’t happen if you don’t work at it. You’ve got to get out there, give people the straight scoop, and get buy-in. It’s not just good-looking presentations; it’s doing town meetings and letting people ask the tough questions. It’s almost got to be done one person at a time.

Storytelling is hugely important. At our town meetings, the most frequently asked question wasn’t whether we’d survive, but what we would look like when we did. I got great advice: Write a story. We wrote a Wall Street Journal article, because they had been particularly nasty about us, dated five years out. It was about where we could be if we really stood up to the plate. And people loved it. No matter where I go, people pull that article out. They personalized it.

Stories exist at all levels of the corporation. You talk to tech reps, and they’ll tell you what they did to help turn this company around. Whether it was saving a buck here, or doing something different for customers, everyone has a story. That creates powerful momentum — people’s sense that they’re able to do good things. It’s much more powerful than the precision or elegance of the strategy.

Risk taking gets a little easier when you’ve been where we’ve been. The downside is lower, and you can’t stand still. So you have to make choices, and you can take risks.