The Leading Edge – Too little, too late for Eliot Spitzer, but maybe not for you

Too err is human,

to take full responsibility for it,

face and pay all the consequences, divine

We and Eliot Spitzer may never know why he did what he did? It’s unclear if we or Bill Clinton ever figured out why he did what he did.

But

what is clear is the “rubbernecking” that this story is causing as if

people are watching some roadside disaster. The attraction may be that

the exposure of Spitzer’s immoral, not to mention illegal behavior, is

causing waves of anxiety among the not-yet-caught men who are flirting

with similar disasters and the women who love them. It has been a bad

few days for denial.

I can imagine millions of men who have been

cheating on their wives through prostitutes or mistresses or tip toeing

into their dens and home offices to lose themselves in the world of

pornography, scurrying around to erase phone numbers and delete

computer files and swear to themselves that they will never engage in

such behavior again.

I can also imagine these men looking more guilty than usual and raising the suspicions of their wives.

Finally I can imagine volatile confrontations taking place that are finally exposing marital infidelity of one form or another.