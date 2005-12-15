Hosted Applications Aren’t a Free Lunch

Hosted applications — renting the use of business software that runs in an outside service provider’s data center — can sound very good to small businesses. Businesses can be up and running fast with software that they might not be able to afford to buy, deploy, and/or manage as part of their own operations. In fact, Gartner research predicts that by 2006, 30 percent of small and medium-size businesses will choose an application service provider (ASP) to enable one or more of their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and supply chain management (SCM) business processes. It sounds good, and it can be, but hosted applications aren’t the cheapest or most effective answer to every software need, and they don’t eliminate the need for strong in-house information systems.

Here’s how hosted applications work:

Typically an ASP runs the application in their data center, which should be secure and reliable (most guarantee 99.999% availability, or no more than 5 minutes of system downtime per year).

You pay for the use of the software. Pricing schemes vary from yearly usage and support contracts — based on number of users, amount of data that will be stored, performance requirements, etc. — to “on-demand” services where the price is determined by actual application usage. The first model is more common today, but the second is expected by analysts to be the wave of the future as so-called “service-oriented architectures” make it possible for software applications to spontaneously collaborate on tasks. (For example, your e-commerce software could spontaneously call a security application to check the electronic ID of a buyer.)

The ASP may do some minimal customization or integration work to make the application fit your business processes and work with your internal information systems.

Your employees access the application, typically via the Internet from their desktop or laptop computer, or information from an application such as hosted e-commerce software may be sent directly to your in-house systems for processing.

Hosted applications have several benefits:

They can be set up and ready for use very quickly, often in a matter of days.

A hosted service may allow your business to benefit from sophisticated applications that you couldn’t afford to buy.

Someone else buys and maintains the software and manages the data center where the software runs. The service provider does application updates, security updates and other management on the host systems, so your staff can concentrate on more business-related work.

However, there are a number of things you should consider before outsourcing:

Access speed: An application is as good as your access to it. Having a wonderful hosted CRM application, for example, does no good if your customer still waits on the phone while your service representative waits for information to arrive over the Internet. Application service providers recommend at least 56kb/second access speed for every person accessing the hosted software. This means if you have 10 in-house users, you need a 560kb/second connection, the equivalent of half a T1 line, to ensure acceptable access speed to the hosted application. And that is over and above the bandwidth you need for other Internet access such as e-mail, Web browsing, e-commerce applications, VoIP, etc. Depending on local connections, quality of service, etc., T1 connections can cost from $350 to as much as $1,000 a month, so you have to figure that into the cost of your hosted applications.

While hosted applications may avoid upfront capital investment, they are still a technology investment, which means they should be approached strategically, with an eye to long-term business goals. If the cost tradeoffs make sense and all other factors align, they are a fine choice for basic applications, applications without high data security requirements, or to try out new applications before implementing your own solution in-house. But hosted applications may not be the best answer for your most strategic application needs, and they should never be a substitute for having your own in-house technology infrastructure.