Making Mobile Manageable

For Chris Consorte, CEO of Integrated Direct LLC, a lead-generation marketing firm based in Mineola, N.Y., this was the last straw. While out pitching his company’s services to potential clients, he received an urgent phone call from an existing client who needed information from Chris in order to complete an important transaction. Fast.

“You’re X miles away from the office and nowhere near a physical wall” to plug in your laptop and access your database, Consorte remembers. Not being able to provide for his client was very problematic. “Your client can lose trust that you can deliver anytime,” he says.

To supply his current client with the critical information, Consorte walked away from attracting the new one. It was the fourth time Consorte had lost potential business this way, and it was to be his last. Consorte decided to go wireless. Using wireless technology, Consorte had a better chance of servicing current clients while on the road, by bringing his laptop with him and using the growing number of Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

Consorte believes he is following a trend that is here to stay. As working from the car and home becomes more common, working remotely is becoming more accepted and less perceived as unprofessional, he says. Consorte predicts that mobile employees–and offices–will continue to become a “more accepted way to generate revenue.”

Indeed, wireless technology is fast becoming an essential facet of doing business for both large and small companies. An August 2005 Forrester study revealed that more than half of all companies now employ the use of BlackBerries or some other wireless e-mail service, a greater increase than expected over 2004.

The adoption of wireless technology goes beyond e-mail today. It is utilized for almost all business tasks, ranging from sales and customer relations to logistics. Businesses in many industries have increased their general use of wireless technology, but companies in utilities and telecommunications, retail, media, and manufacturing appear to have become the earliest adopters. Employees in distributing and manufacturing companies, for example, now carry small electronic devices with them as they check inventory in warehouses, and keep track of the movement of products in real time, rather than recording data later at their desks. Quality control inspectors can instantly submit their reports as they walk through a facility. In retail, some stores are rid of long checkout lines because wireless devices allow cashiers to complete sales transactions from anywhere in the store.

Businesses of all types can benefit from incorporating wireless technologies into their operations. Here are some advantages to going wireless and how the technology can improve your business’s productivity: