Work/Life: Workahohlic Hears a Who–What Would Seuss Do?

“Horton Hears a Who” opens this weekend, and it’s anybody’s guess as to whether or not it will be even vaguely tolerable. However, its existence is a testimony to the enduring power of the source material, which will always be great no matter which Hollywood studio decides to get on the gravy train. And with that in mind, I present a little Seussian work/life verse I’m calling “Workaholic Hears A Who.”
- The day it was done
- Four hours past one
- But the Toilerbeast he wouldn’t leave
- “I’m spuggled,” he said. “I’m spiggled and miggled!
- For there must be much more to achieve!”
-
- “A Goonblatt to phone
- Or a lubdub to file
- Or an e-mail to send to a zoomer.
- How can other folks depart
- When they know in their heart
- That time off is for flixtix and shoomers?”
-
- “We must toil each day, till our bodies give way,
- It’s downright zibink to be lazy
- There’s no reason or rhyme
- To this ‘quality time,”
- Why it’s poople, it’s woople, it’s crazy!”
-
- Then a knock on the door
- Found him crossing the floor
- Saying “whatsit?” and “heybo!” and “grotter!”
- When he answered the knock
- To his unabashed shock
- He was staring at wifey and daughter
-
- “I see you’re all tumpered,” said Toilberbeast’s spouse, “I see you don’t like my persistence.
- But I thought you should know that this little sweet doe
- Has forgotten your very existence.”
-
- And yes it was sad, but when child looked at dad
- She did not know his face from a snugglewump.
- He stood on his head, he painted it red
- But to her he was simply a bugglewump.
-
- “I’ll come home, please forgive me,” yelled Toilerbeast’s throat, “I’ve been joogly and koogly and vormal!”
- And though it took twenty weeks
- And a flimp and a fleex
- Things finally got back to normal.