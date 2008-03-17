Work/Life: Workahohlic Hears a Who–What Would Seuss Do?

“Horton Hears a Who” opens this weekend, and it’s anybody’s guess as to whether or not it will be even vaguely tolerable. However, its existence is a testimony to the enduring power of the source material, which will always be great no matter which Hollywood studio decides to get on the gravy train. And with that in mind, I present a little Seussian work/life verse I’m calling “Workaholic Hears A Who.”

The day it was done

Four hours past one

But the Toilerbeast he wouldn’t leave

“I’m spuggled,” he said. “I’m spiggled and miggled!

For there must be much more to achieve!”



“A Goonblatt to phone

Or a lubdub to file

Or an e-mail to send to a zoomer.

How can other folks depart

When they know in their heart

That time off is for flixtix and shoomers?”



“We must toil each day, till our bodies give way,

It’s downright zibink to be lazy

There’s no reason or rhyme

To this ‘quality time,”

Why it’s poople, it’s woople, it’s crazy!”



Then a knock on the door

Found him crossing the floor

Saying “whatsit?” and “heybo!” and “grotter!”

When he answered the knock

To his unabashed shock

He was staring at wifey and daughter



“I see you’re all tumpered,” said Toilberbeast’s spouse, “I see you don’t like my persistence.

But I thought you should know that this little sweet doe

Has forgotten your very existence.”



And yes it was sad, but when child looked at dad

She did not know his face from a snugglewump.

He stood on his head, he painted it red

But to her he was simply a bugglewump.



“I’ll come home, please forgive me,” yelled Toilerbeast’s throat, “I’ve been joogly and koogly and vormal!”

“I’ve been joogly and koogly and vormal!” And though it took twenty weeks

And a flimp and a fleex

Things finally got back to normal.

Well, I think there’s a lesson there for all of us, don’t you?