Getting Technical

Josef Blumenfeld had a strong global public relations firm going until the crash. It wasn’t any stock market meltdown, but rather that of his e-mail and Web site. “I didn’t realize how long three days was in the life of my business until every e-mail into me and every possible new piece of business was lost for that period of time,” says the 38-year-old owner of Natick, Mass.-based Tradewind Strategies.

Though he was able to get the problem fixed thanks to an IT consultant his wife knew, at $65 an hour he realized then and there that technology is more than an inconvenience–it’s an investment. “When I started putting the budget together to open up shop,” he says, “I didn’t even include technology in the main considerations. Between $2,500 in Web site development and $6,800 in online maintenance a year and the occasional house call, it took more than $10,000 off my bottom line. That’s an important piece of information to have when a small businessperson wants to get started.”

So let’s say you learn from Blumenfeld’s mistake and decide to prepare technologically right from the get-go. How exactly do you pick the best people to help you set up your technology and come in for those occasional checkups? Nelly Yusupova, who heads the New York City chapter of Webgrrls, a women’s IT network resource group, says you do it the same way you’d hire any new employee: networking and leads. “I happen to have a background in programming so it’s harder for an IT person to get away with something behind my back. But if you can find someone close to you who’s had a positive experience with someone in IT, you should really consider hiring that referral,” she says. “But becoming a part of a technology resource group is also critical, so you can ask members questions that get immediate answers. That way you’re not completely dependent on your IT person’s schedule,” Yusupova adds. These groups offer technology professionals and small businesses the opportunity to network with others who leverage technology to help propel their businesses forward.

The cost of membership for Yusupova’s group is $55 for an individual and $150 for a corporate membership for small businesses. The corporate membership offers owners sample Web site contracts and independent freelance agreements, and encourages members to give each other discounts. When picking a resource group, she says it’s key to first go to a meeting and make sure it’s right for you before signing up.

Yusupova also believes you should start with simple technology goals. “Instead of just wanting the high end of everything, try a basic Web site,” she says. “See how it’s maintained for a bit and only then start to think about adding complex technology. You may find the Web site to be a handful in itself and at least this way you haven’t overextended your business.”

Educating yourself on technology is also crucial, offers Autumn Bayles, CIO of Philadelphia-based TastyKake, a baked goods company. “Even if your tech supplier is doing a great job, you should always be looking around and learning about what suppliers are capable of and what the best rates are,” she says. “It doesn’t necessarily mean you switch to a new hire if you find lower prices, but it gives you negotiating power. You can go back to your supplier and say, ‘I found the same deal for half, can we bring the price down a little bit?'”

Communication Is Key

Blumenfeld found one thing many technology experts seem to lack is communication skills. “I’m not a genius at technology by any stretch,” he admits. “I’ve even needed help just to set up my Blackberry. For me, I need someone who will take me through even the easiest technology process step-by-step and won’t mind it. I’ve found that’s hard to find. If you can get someone who will give you that extra attention, they’re worth paying a little more for.”