

I arrived home late Thursday from a trip to New York. I gave my snail mail a quick glance and found the hard copy version of the premiere issue of the newly relaunched SUCCESS Magazine. I spent some time with it on Friday. I was impressed!

Darren Hardy, SUCCESS Publisher and Editorial Director, has put together a great magazine for anyone interested in achieving a successful life and career. In his Publisher’s Letter, Mr. Hardy says,

“If you seek a richer, fuller life, if you want to do more, have more and become more, if you aspire to realize your potential and achieve big ambitions, SUCCESS will be you most important resource for gaining an advantage in life.

“The original SUCCESS magazine founded by Orison Swett Marden in the 1890s was the vehicle for his ‘New Thought Philosophy’ teaching positive thinking, life skills and discipline. The launch of SUCCESS has been cited as the birth of the modern-day personal development movement.”

It’s funny how the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the 1890s Mr. Marden suggested that positive thinking, life skills and discipline are the path to success. In my book, Straight Talk for Success, which will be out in late March, I argue that self confidence (of which positive thinking is a big part), positive personal impact, outstanding performance (of which life skills and discipline are a big part), communication skills and interpersonal competence are the path to success. I may have embellished Mr. Marden’s ideas a bit, but they are at the core of my thinking on career and life success.

That’s why I was so pleased to receive the premiere issue of SUCCESS. Mr. Hardy is says, “Each issue will offer insight from prominent thought leaders and success experts, both past and present (italics added), and reveal key ideas and strategies to help you excel in every area of your life.” I love the idea that he is looking to both the past and present to help people create their successful, happy futures.