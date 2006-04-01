Laughing Your Way to Success

As winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” John Heffron isn’t exactly a typical business tycoon. But in recent years, with sales of his That Guy! bachelorette card game skyrocketing, he and his business partner have started hiring more employees and dealing with a growing number of organizational headaches. And if there’s one thing Heffron’s learned at the helm of their Los Angeles-based Eleven Eleven Productions, it’s that humor is a surefire way to keep employees on track.

The way he sees it, sterile all-work-and-no-play corporate environments simply drive people to other diversions — be it daydreaming, surfing the Web, or playing Solitaire — to help pass the time. By bringing laughter into the office, a business owner can at least have some control over when and how the entertainment happens. “People are going to seek out ways to make their workday seem shorter anyway,” says Heffron, who also starred in the VH1 sitcom “Smash.” “You might as well keep it in house.”

But even in relatively laid-back offices, the thought of loosening up a notch at any time other than April Fools’ Day can seem downright frightening to many bosses. That, says Ron Culberson, a speaker and author who helps organizations incorporate humor, is because of an old-school paradigm that’s still affecting today’s corporate mentality: “The impression is that if you’re having fun at work, you’re not working hard enough,” he says.

As the study of humor becomes more of a serious discipline, however, researchers are gradually understanding that just the opposite might be true. Not only can humor reduce stress and help produce happier, healthier employees, but it can also enhance people’s ability to retain and recall information and connect and cooperate with one another, says Culberson, who’s FUNsulting, etc. is based in Washington, D.C. He’s been studying and teaching about the benefits of humor for more than two decades, and is trained as a mental-health therapist.

Joking on the job has also been known to stimulate creative thinking, prevent burnout, generate loyalty, and increase productivity. “The more fun you have, the more you can get done,” says Bruce Baum, professor of exceptional education at Buffalo State University and a former board member of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor. Outside the classroom, he also runs a humor and magic consulting company called HumorCreativity.com.

Tim Knox, a former cartoonist and standup comic who has founded four Alabama-based companies over the past two decades, says his ability to bring levity to otherwise stuffy business situations has earned him a reputation for being a fun guy to work for and with — which has, in turn, helped both to retain key employees and win new contracts. “I really don’t think I would have gone so far in business without humor,” he says. “It’s served me very well.”

How exactly does Knox do it? He has employees bring cap guns to meetings, encourages them to hang funny signs and decorations at their workspaces, keeps a stash of MAD magazines in his stack of serious business publications, and always keeps plenty of joke books around the office. At this stage in his career, Knox says, he’s still expected to be the proverbial class clown at business mixers and other functions. The key, he says, is not telling a lot of jokes, but simply being personable and learning how to put people at ease.