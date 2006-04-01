Secrets to Office Humor That Won’t Get You Fired

Bringing humor to the office can have a lot of benefits, but if you’re not careful, it can also backfire — big time. Here are some tips on making sure your attempts at humor don’t cross the line and turn you into an April Fool.

Start slowly

If you jump right in with a hefty dose of humor, you’re likely to make others uncomfortable and alienate potential supporters, no matter how harmless it may seem.

Think first

Before you launch any kind of practical joke, consider whether it really will be funny for all involved. If it’s likely to make others feel the need to “get even,” you’re better off calling it off before a vicious cycle begins.

Play it safe

If you’re not sure whether a particular joke or shenanigan is appropriate, it probably isn’t.

Be respectful

This doesn’t mean you can’t poke fun at people from time to time, but only by respecting them first and foremost can you have fun without offending or alienating.

Check for negativity

Poking fun at someone as a way to vent negative feelings isn’t funny, and can injure inter-office relationships.

Avoid sensitive topics

Jokes about someone’s weight, age, intelligence, or other personal characteristics have the potential to hurt self-esteem — and should be absolutely off-limits.