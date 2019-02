“The only way to get things done is to START.”

START Theory

How to get it done

Simplify – Basic focused idea or goal

Think – Use the brain and other tools to come up with solutions and ideas

Act – The way to get things done is with Action

Review – Results must be measured against the task or goal as success or failure

Tendency – Do more of what works and less of what doesn’t

It is possible to start and never finish. But you must start in order to get it done.