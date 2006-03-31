Phillip Steinke

10:35 a.m.

This morning I did some sprints and kata after waking up. A camera dude ishere again this morning, filming our silent stares. Today’s activity issnorkeling. Should be nifty, if the weather holds. There’s something of aheavy, oppressive feel in the air.

4:47 p.m.

After some playing around on the computers, we went for our noon snorkelingfitting. Seeing as how it’s so choppy today (lotsa wind, but no rain), we’repostponing the actual trip until Wednesday, which gives us the rest of the day toourselves.

After the fitting, we went for lunch and ice cream at the same deli as yesterday. We then went back to Wilmington for shampoo, paper towels, and movies. Paul rented “Austin Powers” and a DVD player, and is currently watching “Ronin,” which he brought from home.

Since we got back, I’ve put FreeCiv on one of the machines, and was playing it for a while. We’re also working on getting RealMedia and Web servers running here. Suzanne registered “geekworld.org,” and we’ll soon begin running our own site at that address. Right now, I’m enjoying the sun and breeze out on the deck. Though the quick computers here are cool, I’m looking forward to some fun in the sun. Seems a waste to sit inside with the ocean in our back yard.