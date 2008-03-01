Obama/Clinton – “It’s 3 A.M. who ARE you going to call?”

Hillary Clinton has thrown out an important challenge, namely, “It’s 3 AM, you have a national security crisis on your hands, who do you want answering the phone?”

I am anxious about Barack Obama picking up

that phone, but I would be anxious if Hillary Clinton picked it up

as well. Let’s face it, we’d all be anxious about whoever picked up

that phone (as all of America was when it was J.F.K. in the Cuban

missile crisis).

As I look back at the group of Presidents since

J.F.K., I think the person I would be least anxious about picking up

that phone would be Ronald Reagan. And even I am surprised by my choice. How and why would I pick someone who was a running mate of Bonzo?

Of

all the Presidents since J.F.K., Reagan had three of the central

qualities of great leaders: 1) a vision and the will to commit to it;

2) talented people; 3) the ability to engage the talent of those people.

Of

the two Democratic candidates, Obama seems to be more successful than

Clinton in the vision department, the ability to surround himself with

talented people (at least with regard to running a campaign), and the

ability to engage the passionate involvement of those talented people.

True his speeches often seem sweeping and less detailed in nature, but

Clinton’s seem to focus on specific issues without a vision. If we look

at details as the charms on a bracelet and vision as the bracelet,

Obama seems to epitomize the bracelet, Clinton the charms (without the

charm).

If many of our problems are the result of charms (or

silos if you prefer) of special interest groups competing against each

other in an uncharming, “zero sum” fashion, it would seem that we are

in sore, if not dire, need to find a way to get all the special

interest groups on the same page and pulling together in the same

direction.

I question Clinton’s ability to: 1) articulate a

single, ennobling and compelling vision; 2) surround herself with

talent (reference her changing staff and subsequent finger pointing,

responsibility evading squabbles between them); 3) engage her staff in

a passionate call to action manner that works.