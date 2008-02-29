Fast Talking

If you look at the top ten of the Fast 50 , the world’s most innovative companies, these are the companies that have got buzz working for that. Nintendo and the success of it Wii game console has been all over the media. Apple’s iPhone dominated the internet for several months. Facebook was followed by months of buyout speculation. Amazon released the Kindle with much discussion. And the number one company, Google , is constantly discussed — whether it is new applications the company unveils, the on-going competition with Microsoft, or just awe at its history of success.

What I enjoy more each year Fast Company magazine pubilshes the Fast 50 are learning the stories of companies that I haven’t heard about. This year is no exception. Have you heard of AFFYMETRIX before the list came out? What about Tesco? Ausra is a prime example. This is a company that has a plan that will not only help with the world’s energy concerns, but will have success that may be measured in billions of dollars. Or Real D, a company whose product I have experienced first hand, three-dimensional film projection, but didn’t realize it was them. With the release of Beowulf last year and many more 3D films coming this year and next, this will be name that many will soon know and talk about.

Which of the Fast 50 had you not heard of? Which story gets you talking?