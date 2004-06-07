What You See Is What You Get — or Is It?

When Jennifer Mack went to hear a presentation by Rolls-Royce leaders at the University of Bath several months ago, one of her fellow business students asked, “What does it take to succeed at the company?”

The immediate answer: “Testosterone! Testosterone! Testosterone!”

In some ways, the students were lucky: They got an honest answer. The female students knew not to bother applying; the guys knew what kind of culture they’d encounter if they did. They were lucky because few companies are so frank about their culture. Instead, their lavish offices and corporate artwork are designed to seduce customers and job seekers alike. A lot of effort goes into making these companies look inviting, successful, and fun.

The same is true for policies. Most companies now espouse a wide array of work-life balance and family programs. They place great verbal emphasis on healthy employees and a humane culture. Gyms, health clubs, and childcare provision all suggest that companies will keep your best interests at heart.

Yet the question I am most often asked is: How can I tell whether a particular company will be a great place to work? Somehow the buildings and the policies don’t seem to answer that question. Most often, I’m asked the question by women who are constantly trying to read between the lines to find out whether a company is female friendly.

We’ve learned the hard way that what you see is not always what you get. But for anyone who cares about company culture — and that’s just about everyone — it seems to get harder and harder to get a true picture of a company before you join. With up to 70% of Americans saying that they’d change jobs if they could, a lot of us are trying how to identify great places to work.

Of course, everyone wants something different from their employer. But the Great Place to Work Institute maintains that there are common denominators of being happy at work. These are trust, pride, and enjoyment — trust that management and co-workers are reliably, fairly, and openly informed; pride in one’s work and colleagues; enjoyment of both the process and the place. Great places to work are not about skyscrapers, plate glass windows, paneled offices, and corporate jets; they are about great cultures.